Delhi Skill university announces industry tie-up for two BMS programmes

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has announced an industry tie-up for apprenticeship embedded courses, this time for programmes in Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) inland transportation and e-commerce.

The university had announced last month that it will be introducing Graduate Apprenticeship programmes for three of its courses. It has now signed an MoU with the Logistics Sector Skill Council to launch it in these two programmes.

The three years of the study programmes will have one year of apprenticeship embedded with the aim of giving students “real time industry exposure”. According to the university, after completing the programmes, students will be employed in the industry at the entry-level of the managerial cadre.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, Captain T S Ramanujam, chairman of the Logistics Sector Skill Council said that BMS inland transportation and e-commerce are the two most sought after courses in the logistics sector.

“The Logistics sector is one of the largest employers with over 40 million employed, but experiences wide shortages in terms of a skilled workforce. A program like this will most certainly bridge the demand-supply mismatch and pave the way for a qualitative workforce,” he said