Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University launches 4 new labs for medical laboratory technology course

August 11, 2022 2:52:59 pm
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University inaugurated Wednesday four new labs in its Dwarka campus for BSc medical laboratory technology students in association with Metropolis Healthcare.
A university representative said: “This partnership shall reap dual benefits – ensure students have access to better, high-quality equipment which are currently utilised across the diagnostic industry during their programme duration. Besides, it will help organisations to save their time and resources that they have to deploy in training graduates. Through this partnership, the B Sc medical laboratory technology programme is being developed in close collaboration with experts from industry and academia, both to come forth with a curriculum that is updated, relevant, and in line with the expectations of hiring agencies.”
“Through this partnership, we are not only helping to set up the state-of-the-art laboratories for the students of the BSC MLT programme but also are engaged in the development of curriculum and by supporting the university to enhance the credibility of the program,” said Dr Puneet K Nigam, chief quality officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited.
