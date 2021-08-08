Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University ties up with Mercedes-Benz for diploma programme

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education. (File)

Admissions are likely to open next month for an Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) as part of a tie-up with Mercedes-Benz India.

This was announced after an MoU was signed between the university and Mercedes-Benz India to offer the one-year Advanced Diploma programme at the DSEU Okhla campus. As part of this, the company will extend apprenticeship and placement support to students of the programme.

“The course curriculum will include training in electrical and electronics technology embedded systems, advanced automobile systems engineering which will assist a holistic development of students… The trainers will also be benefitted from the course with capacity building exercises. Both students and trainers will attend guest lectures, go on field visits, and be encouraged to enrol for apprenticeships,” said Shekhar Bhide, Vice-President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs at Mercedes-Benz India.

He added that the company will “extend placement support” to all students.

According to DSEU V-C Dr Neharika Vohra, the course will include a factory visit to the Mercedes-Benz Pune plant.

“The University has been established with the idea to provide the best opportunities to students to gain hands-on experience and inculcate industry-relevant skills. This partnership is another step taken by the University to bridge the gap between industries and students,” she said.