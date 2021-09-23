Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University partners with JLL for BBA in facilities and hygiene management

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with global professional services firm JLL to collaborate in the curriculum design, professional training and placements in BBA in facilities and hygiene management.

The university has signed an MoU with JLL, making it one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in facilities and hygiene management. The course shall include components of on-the-job training which shall be supported by JLL. DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said that the firm would be considering all 60 students of this batch once they complete their degrees.

According to a statement by the university, this course was introduced because of the increase in emphasis on sanitisation and hygiene. “As seen in recent times, a great deal of emphasis is being placed on a clean and hygienic environment. The students during this course would be prepared to ensure basic regulatory standards of health and safety as well as the implementation of mechanised and automated hygiene measures in any infrastructure like offices, airports, railways, and so on.”

“The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years, especially in these unprecedented times and it’s important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse new roles, upskill and contribute to a better world of work. As a purpose-led, responsible enterprise, we truly believe that this program advances the industry’s agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community,” said Sandeep Sethi, managing director, work dynamics – West Asia, JLL, at the signing ceremony.