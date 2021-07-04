Admission process for the first batch of Delhi govt’s Skill and Entrepreneurship University to begin on Tuesday

The university has 14 campuses, which have been set up by making pre-existing skill centres, polytechnic institutes, institutes of tool engineering and Netaji Subhas University of Technology.

The admission process for the first batch at the Delhi government’s Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will begin on July 6 for 39 programmes.

The proposal for a university along these lines had first been announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the 2019 budget speech and the bill to set up the university was passed in the Delhi Assembly in December that year.

The courses being offered at the university include full-time and part-time diploma programmes for courses such as applied arts, automobile engineering, electrical engineering, fashion design, pharmacy and printing technology. The bachelor programmes are different job-oriented courses for BA, BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc, BMS and BTech degrees. The two masters degree courses on offer are Master in Computer Applications and MTech (Tool Engineering).

The admissions to the degree courses will be done on the basis of class XII marks while admissions to the diploma courses will be done through a Common Entrance Test.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that the university will admit 6000 students as part of its first batch, of which 4500 will be for diploma courses and 1500 for degree courses.

