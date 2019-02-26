Toggle Menu
Delhi: Six years after doctor’s murder, three held, say sarpanch ordered hithttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-six-years-after-doctors-murder-three-held-say-sarpanch-ordered-hit-5600617/

Delhi: Six years after doctor’s murder, three held, say sarpanch ordered hit

Investigators claim the accused acted on behalf of a village sarpanch, who was allegedly having an affair with the victim’s wife.

Muzaffarnagar cheating racket, exam centre raid Muzaffarnagar, UP police exam centre raid, UP news, indian express, latest news
(Representational image)

More than six years after a doctor from Nuh was shot dead in Gurgaon, police have arrested three persons for the crime. Investigators claim the accused acted on behalf of a village sarpanch, who was allegedly having an affair with the victim’s wife.

On August 7, 2012, the doctor was shot dead by assailants outside his clinic in Gurgaon. Police identified the accused as Rizwan (34), Vikram (33) and Jaideep (33). On the basis of a tip-off, Rizwan was arrested from Ganaur, Sonipat, on February 20, and taken into police remand for four days, during which he disclosed the names of his two accomplices, said police.

The other accused were arrested from Kheri Gujar village on Sunday.

“During questioning, the accused claimed they were paid Rs 25 lakh by the sarpanch… He has not been apprehended yet,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ahmedabad: Tribals led by Cong MLA gherao police station, secure release of arrested man
2 Police comb area: 27 held, 900 booked for Anand clash
3 Ghar mein ghus kar vaar: Kapil Mishra urges attack on ‘traitors’, DoT official complains