Delhi: Six years after doctor’s murder, three held, say sarpanch ordered hit

More than six years after a doctor from Nuh was shot dead in Gurgaon, police have arrested three persons for the crime. Investigators claim the accused acted on behalf of a village sarpanch, who was allegedly having an affair with the victim’s wife.

On August 7, 2012, the doctor was shot dead by assailants outside his clinic in Gurgaon. Police identified the accused as Rizwan (34), Vikram (33) and Jaideep (33). On the basis of a tip-off, Rizwan was arrested from Ganaur, Sonipat, on February 20, and taken into police remand for four days, during which he disclosed the names of his two accomplices, said police.

The other accused were arrested from Kheri Gujar village on Sunday.

“During questioning, the accused claimed they were paid Rs 25 lakh by the sarpanch… He has not been apprehended yet,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.