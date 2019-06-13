Delhi: Six pick fight over water tanker, held

Six people have been arrested from South West Delhi’s Masoodpur for allegedly picking a fight over a water tanker, police said.

Anvar Hussain (34), a driver, registered a complaint against Amikul Haq (33) and his accomplices Jannat Ali and Sameer, for initiating a fight and taking a water tank, which Hussain claimed belonged to his area, to another jhuggi.

In a cross case, Haq filed a complaint against Hussain and his accomplices Mintu, Ajlum and Fulwar, for beating him and his friends with a baton.

The fight allegedly broke out between Hussain and Haq at 8 pm Monday, when Haq was driving a water tanker to his jhuggi and Hussain objected that it belonged to his jhuggi.

A verbal spat ensued, which soon turned violent, said police.

Some of Hussain’s friends were injured and admitted to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, and Amikul was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, said a police officer.

“We have arrested three members from each party and a case has been registered at the Vasant Kunj police station,” said a police officer.