Delhi: Six more dengue deaths added to official toll, fatalities highest since 2015 outbreak

Delhi on Monday added six more deaths due to dengue to its official toll, taking the total number of fatalities due to the mosquito-borne disease this year up to 23.

This is the highest official death toll due to dengue in Delhi after the massive outbreak in 2015 that affected nearly 16,000 people and killed 60.

The six deaths, which were added to the toll, had occurred during the months of October and November. All the cases pertained to children with ages ranging from eight months to 15 years, according to information provided by the Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

In fact, among the 23 dengue deaths in Delhi this year, 15 were children.

The deaths get added to the official toll only after a review by an expert death audit committee finds that the infection was the primary cause of death and that it was acquired in Delhi itself. The actual number of deaths reported from city hospitals is likely to be much higher as several persons from the National Capital Region as well as the neighbouring states come to Delhi for treatment.

Moreover, 131 new dengue cases were added to the weekly bulletin on Monday, taking the total number of infections this year to 9,545. This number is also the highest since the 2015 outbreak in Delhi.

The increase in the number of dengue cases this year can be attributed to the government in October making it mandatory for all hospitals, nursing homes, standalone clinics and diagnostic centres to report cases of dengue and other vector-borne disease such as malaria and chikungunya under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A majority of the cases (6,739) were reported in November this year. In comparison, only 841 cases were reported in November, 2015.

Officials from the municipal corporations have said that delayed rains this year are also to blame for conditions that led to a spike in cases during November. Usually, the highest number of dengue cases are recorded over September and October, after which the numbers go down due to a dip in temperature.