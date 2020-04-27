Delhi: Six JNU schools to hold end-sem exams online

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar Wednesday had said the responsibility of deciding the mode of exams has been given to Deans and Chairpersons of the Schools and Special Centres, raising doubts of uniformity in grades. JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar Wednesday had said the responsibility of deciding the mode of exams has been given to Deans and Chairpersons of the Schools and Special Centres, raising doubts of uniformity in grades.

Six Schools and Special Centres of Jawaharlal Nehru University said they will hold the end-semester exam online by June, due to the lockdown. All are Science schools. This comes even as several Schools, in recommendations to authorities, mentioned the problem of internet connection for some students. The six schools and centres said such students would be given some relaxation.

Seven Schools and Special Centres decided to hold exams in the offline mode in July when the university reopens. Almost all Schools said the mid-semester exams will have to be online or by way of online assignments.

School of Environmental Sciences (SES); School of Computational & Integrative Sciences (SC&IS); School of Biotechnology (SBT); School of Physical Sciences (SPS); School of Engineering; and Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship (ABVSME), decided to go for online exams, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Special Centre for North-East studies, while saying that the “method of evaluation shall be left to the course in-charge” also said exams must be conducted by the last week of May, hinting that it would be held online.

A faculty member said: “Three Schools got the recommendations passed by the Board of Studies, the statutory body; the rest have been taken in faculty meetings. We have to wonder about the consistency of grades if students are evaluated differently.” The three Schools include the School of Languages, Literature & Cultural Studies (SLL&CS), School of International Studies (SIS) and the School of Arts & Aesthetics (SAA).

In his submission, SES Dean said “faculty opined that we should adhere to the academic calendar… Faculty decided to conduct exams online (email)”.

SC&IS Dean too said “being a computational school, we are well placed to carry out most activities online”. “Teaching activities (online) must be done by May 30. Alternative evaluations e.g. sending question paper by mail, giving MCQ exam online… will be decided by faculty in charge of a course. Faculty may conduct viva to ensure material provided by students has been prepared by them,” the recommendation said.

While SBT has opted for online exams, it said offline exams might be considered if the lockdown ends before the end of semester.

The seven Schools which said they would hold offline exams include SAA, SLL&CS, School of Social Sciences, School of Sanskrit &Indic Studies, School of Computer & Systemic Sciences, Special Centre for Nano Sciences and Special Centre for Molecular Medicine. SIS and Special Centre for Disaster Research have deferred the decision until May.

The SAA Board of Studies said that “for reasons of security, parity and on account of uneven connectivity, it is not possible to hold online ‘exams’”. “Four-six weeks of teaching… is essential to conclude the semester, whenever the lockdown ends. Exams will be held at the end of that…,” the submission read.

SSS asked that the lockdown period be declared as vacation, a two-month extension of the semester to complete the course, and 10-12 more to complete exams in and submit results.

