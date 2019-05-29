Toggle Menu
Delhi: Six injured in fire at girls hostel in Janakpuri, 50 evacuatedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-six-injured-in-fire-at-girls-hostel-50-evacuated-5753658/

Delhi: Six injured in fire at girls hostel in Janakpuri, 50 evacuated

Janakpuri fire: The fire is said to have started from an electric panel in the basement of the girls' hostel which later spread to the ground floor.

delhi fire, janakpuri fire, janakpuri girl hostel, delhi girls hostel fire, janakpuri hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel, indian express news
Three fire tenders were present at the site and the flames were doused within half an hour at 3.30 am. (Express photo)

A fire broke out at Kaveri Girls Hostel in Janakpuri, South Delhi at 3 am this morning, leaving at least six girls injured. Around 50 girls were evacuated from the building. The fire is said to have started from an electric panel in the basement of the girls’ hostel which later spread to the ground floor.

delhi fire, janakpuri fire, janakpuri girl hostel, delhi girls hostel fire, janakpuri hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel, indian express news
At least 50 girls were evacuated from the building. (Express photo)

The six girls injured were admitted to a hospital nearby. Three fire tenders were present at the site and the flames were doused within half an hour, by 3.30 am.

delhi fire, janakpuri fire, janakpuri girl hostel, delhi girls hostel fire, janakpuri hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel fire, Kaveri Girls Hostel, indian express news
The fire is said to have triggered from an electric panel in the basement of the girls’ hostel. (Express photo)

Last week, a huge fire broke out at a complex that housed a student coaching centre in Surat killing 20 students. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation Friday issued an immediate notice to about 152 coaching classes in the city to remain shut until they acquire NOC from the fire safety department.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Govt to register adverse remarks in annual report against urban bodies that fail to get ‘ODF+’ and ‘three star’ for waste disposal
2 Payal Tadvi suicide: Three doctors accused of harassing medical student arrested
3 Pune: Agriculture dept warns farmers not to sow crops early