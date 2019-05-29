Delhi: Six injured in fire at girls hostel in Janakpuri, 50 evacuated

A fire broke out at Kaveri Girls Hostel in Janakpuri, South Delhi at 3 am this morning, leaving at least six girls injured. Around 50 girls were evacuated from the building. The fire is said to have started from an electric panel in the basement of the girls’ hostel which later spread to the ground floor.

The six girls injured were admitted to a hospital nearby. Three fire tenders were present at the site and the flames were doused within half an hour, by 3.30 am.

Last week, a huge fire broke out at a complex that housed a student coaching centre in Surat killing 20 students. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation Friday issued an immediate notice to about 152 coaching classes in the city to remain shut until they acquire NOC from the fire safety department.