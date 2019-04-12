Delhi: Six injured in building collapse

Six people, including two labourers, were injured after the roof of a single-storey house collapsed in Rohini’s Prem Nagar Thursday. DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra said the house, which was an old structure, was recently purchased by a family. They visited the plot Thursday to figure out the renovation plan.

“When a hammer hit a partition wall, the roof collapsed on the six people. Prima facie, it appears that the girders were not in good condition,” said Mishra. The injured were taken to a hospital and are stable. A case has been registered, although no arrests have been made so far.