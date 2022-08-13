scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Delhi: Six held for siphoning fuel from tankers

The accused allegedly siphoned diesel and petrol from tankers at Swarn Park and sold the fuel at other locations across Delhi, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 11:34:51 am
arrested delhi fuelPolice said that the owner of one of the tankers and a fuel station, Aradhana Sapehia, arrived at the spot, and gave a complaint to the police. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday arrested six men from Outer District for allegedly siphoning fuel from tankers and selling it at several locations across the national capital.

The police identified the accused as Amarjeet (34), the main accused, his associate Aakash (22), truck driver Chandrika Parsad (55) and his helper Anil Kumar (50), and truck driver Ram Kewal (50) and his helper Ram Nayan (35).

Live |Delhi News: Gates of four Metro stations to remain shut on Saturday morning

Police said that they had received information on Friday that an individual named Amarjeet would siphon diesel and petrol from tankers at Swarn Park and subsequently sell the siphoned fuel in many parts of Delhi. A police team reached the spot near Swarn Park, hid near a wall and spotted two fuel tankers parked on a plot of land, with a tempo truck parked nearby. Fuel was dripping from one of them into a bucket, the police said. Once the bucket was full, three men transferred the fuel into a drum inside the tempo truck, the police added. The six accused were subsequently apprehended, police said.

Police said that the owner of one of the tankers and a fuel station, Aradhana Sapehia, arrived at the spot, and gave a complaint to the police. The complainant said that the station used the tanker to get oil from a depot at Tikri to the pump. The accused, Chandrika and Anil, had been working for them for five years, and the complainant had suspected them of fuel theft because of the discrepancy in oil pumped at the station and depot respectively, Sapehia told the police. However, the accused allegedly denied it, and it could not be proven as the tanker had an automatic locking mechanism.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

When the complainant contacted the depot after the tanker did not return, she learnt that the tanker had left at 12.15 pm, with the GPS displaying its location in the Mundka area. The complainant alleged that the fuel had been drained out after sticking a metal rod into the locking system and subsequently requested legal action on the grounds of theft and dangerous tampering with a fuel truck.

More from Delhi

A case has been registered under sections 381 (theft by servant from master), 285 (negligence with respect to combustible matter), 427 (mischief causing loss/damage in excess of Rs 50), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:34:51 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

5

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Explained: Why drought is looming over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Suhas Palshikar writes

As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement