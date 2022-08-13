Delhi: Six held for siphoning fuel from tankers

The Delhi Crime Branch on Friday arrested six men from Outer District for allegedly siphoning fuel from tankers and selling it at several locations across the national capital.

The police identified the accused as Amarjeet (34), the main accused, his associate Aakash (22), truck driver Chandrika Parsad (55) and his helper Anil Kumar (50), and truck driver Ram Kewal (50) and his helper Ram Nayan (35).

Police said that they had received information on Friday that an individual named Amarjeet would siphon diesel and petrol from tankers at Swarn Park and subsequently sell the siphoned fuel in many parts of Delhi. A police team reached the spot near Swarn Park, hid near a wall and spotted two fuel tankers parked on a plot of land, with a tempo truck parked nearby. Fuel was dripping from one of them into a bucket, the police said. Once the bucket was full, three men transferred the fuel into a drum inside the tempo truck, the police added. The six accused were subsequently apprehended, police said.

Police said that the owner of one of the tankers and a fuel station, Aradhana Sapehia, arrived at the spot, and gave a complaint to the police. The complainant said that the station used the tanker to get oil from a depot at Tikri to the pump. The accused, Chandrika and Anil, had been working for them for five years, and the complainant had suspected them of fuel theft because of the discrepancy in oil pumped at the station and depot respectively, Sapehia told the police. However, the accused allegedly denied it, and it could not be proven as the tanker had an automatic locking mechanism.

When the complainant contacted the depot after the tanker did not return, she learnt that the tanker had left at 12.15 pm, with the GPS displaying its location in the Mundka area. The complainant alleged that the fuel had been drained out after sticking a metal rod into the locking system and subsequently requested legal action on the grounds of theft and dangerous tampering with a fuel truck.

A case has been registered under sections 381 (theft by servant from master), 285 (negligence with respect to combustible matter), 427 (mischief causing loss/damage in excess of Rs 50), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.