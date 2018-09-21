Delhi: Six held for assaulting late judge’s family

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused have been identified as domestic help Sandeep and his associates. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused have been identified as domestic help Sandeep and his associates.

The Delhi Police have arrested six persons, including a domestic help, for allegedly assaulting the wife and daughter of a retired judge, locking them inside a room and robbing them in New Friends Colony. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused have been identified as domestic help Sandeep, his brother Dinesh, their associates Dheerender Rai, Upender Rai, Ram Swaroop and Deepak. “The victims had hired their domestic help four days ago, but they had not conducted his police verification,” DCP Biswal added.

Police said Sandeep is a known offender and is the head of a gang. “Around 30 similar cases have been registered against him across the country,” the officer added.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Monday, when the late judge’s wife Reba Kapoor (75) and her daughter Shibby Kapoor (40) were at home. “Sandeep called his associates and all five robbed them and left for their villages in Bihar and Jharkhand,” police said.

Shibby had told police that after the attack, the accused locked her and her mother inside a room and broke open the lockers to steal cash and jewellery worth about Rs 15 lakh. Police said one of the accused stood guard outside the flat to raise an alarm.

Police had collected CCTV footage from the area and detected mobile numbers of the accused through dump data.

Explaining the modus-operandi, an official said Sandeep or his gang members identified their target, following which they approached them and asked for work.

“After getting work, they robbed them within 48 to 96 hours. They were earlier arrested from Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala,” police said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App