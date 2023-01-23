scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Delhi to have six dry days till March 31

The excise department issued a list of dry days for the period of January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

“The sale of liquor in bars and restaurants in Delhi will be banned on January 26, the Republic Day," the government said. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Liquor will not be served in bars and restaurants in Delhi on 26 January, and six dry days will be observed between Republic Day and March 31, following the reversion to the previous excise policy, the Delhi government announced Monday.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months. At present, there are about 21 dry days in a year. Liquor sale at vends will be prohibited on Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Ramnavami and Holi, the government stated, adding that dry days had also been declared on Swami Dayanand Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

"The sale of liquor in bars and restaurants in Delhi will be banned on January 26, the Republic Day. The government has issued an order Monday to this effect. Additionally, there will be a ban on the sale of liquor at shops on Mahashivratri, Ram Navami and Holi," the government stated.

"The government has also declared dry days on Swami Dayanand Jayanti and Guru Ravidas Jayanti, and liquor shops will remain closed on these days as well. Previously, only liquor vends were closed on dry days, but bars and restaurants were still allowed to serve liquor," it also stated.

The excise department issued a list of dry days for the period of January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The list includes Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 5, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on February 15, Mahashivaratri on February 18, Holi on March 8 and Ram Navami on March 30 as dry days.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 21:06 IST
