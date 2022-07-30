Delhi: Six arrested for ‘duping people’ on pretext of giving them escort jobs

Six people, including four women, have been arrested from Delhi and Punjab by the cyber cell of north district police for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs as escorts.

Initial investigation revealed that they had been operating their interstate racket for the last one year and more than 200 people have been duped of lakhs of rupees by them, the police said.

DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the arrested people have been identified as Amit Gandhi (34) and his wife, Mahi Gandhi (34), Jai Kochar (32), Harman Kaur (23), Lisha (25) and Ranjana Singh (21). “They had created two websites for offering jobs and mobile numbers, procured on forged ids, were mentioned there,” Kalsi said. Nine mobile phones, 9 SIM cards, and nine debit cards have been recovered from their possession.

Kalsi added that they had received a complaint from the MHA cyber crime portal of one Mohd Adil who alleged that he was searching for a job on the internet and found a number from their websites. “He called them and they first asked him to submit Rs 2,500 as registration fees. After some time, they asked him to pay Rs 58,158 and then started avoiding his phone calls. He then realised that he was cheated and he filed a complaint,” he said.

A team led by SHO Pawan Tomar was formed to identify the accused people. “The team conducted technical analysis of call details of several mobile numbers and also tracked the transactions through several bank accounts and payment wallets. After a detailed analysis, they found that the accused were operating from various locations in West Delhi and Patiala in Punjab. Teams were formed and Amit and Jai were arrested initially. Following interrogation, four women were arrested and the police found that calls were received by the arrested women only,” Kalsi stated.

During questioning, the accused persons told the police they had created two websites and whenever anyone would call for the job, the arrested women would ask to pay Rs 2,500 as registration fees. “They would later ask to pay hotel charges, medical charges and after receiving money, they blocked the mobile number of the victim,” Kalsi said.