Delhi: Sitting at police HQ, JCP loses Rs 28,000 to credit card fraud

Several teams of the Delhi Police’s cyber crime cell (CCC) are working round-the-clock after a joint commissioner of police lodged a complaint that some unidentified miscreants had fraudulently made transactions and siphoned Rs 28,000 from his credit card. No arrest has been made yet, but investigation has so far revealed the miscreants tried to make another transaction of Rs 20,000 even after the complainant had blocked his card.

Advertising

The JCP, Atul Katiyar, currently posted in Delhi, filed a complaint on August 9 after sending it to Additional CP (CCC) Prem Nath. He told police that he never used his credit card.

“The incident took place at 10.47 am when the complainant was sitting in his office at the Delhi Police headquarters. He received two transaction messages on his phone. The first was for Rs 10,000, made at PhonePe, an Indian e-commerce payment system, and second payment was for Rs 18,150, made at Instamojo. Both the transactions were made within four minutes,” a senior officer said.

After receiving the messages, he approached CCC officials, who asked him to file a complaint. “The complainant blocked his card, but hours later, he got to know that the miscreants had tried to make another transaction of Rs 20,000 through Amazon Pay, which was declined,” an officer said.

Advertising

On the basis of his complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation). During investigation, a CCC team found that the complainant received a fake bank message on his phone on August 8, which claimed that rewards points from his credit card were expiring and he had to click on a link and fill some information to redeem them.

“The complainant asked his subordinate to fill the details and gave his card to him. Investigation has revealed the miscreants had sent the fake message to cheat him,” the officer added. The next day,

Rs 28,150 was gone.

Last week, five men had been arrested by the North District police for duping Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s private secretary Anoop Thakur of Rs 1 lakh.

Thakur was also cheated by men who sent a link from the website, kotekcardredeem.com. Police found that he was asked to fill information such as name, email ID, mobile number, card number, CVV, expiry date and date of birth. Later, the accused used these details to make the transactions.