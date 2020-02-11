Delhi: SIT may book Sharjeel Imam for Jamia violence as well

Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar Sharjeel Imam was arrested on January 28 from Bihar

A special investigation team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch is likely to book JNU PhD student Sharjeel Imam in connection with two cases of violence at Jamia on December 13 and 15 last year, it is learnt. The SIT, which could invoke charges of criminal conspiracy, is currently seeking legal opinion and discussing with seniors.

Imam (31) was earlier booked by the inter-state cell of the Crime Branch under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) over a speech he delivered at AMU. Besides Delhi, police in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh booked him for alleged sedition.

During investigation, the SIT claims to have found that Imam was a volunteer at the Shaheen Bagh protest until January 2. They claim Imam managed to drum up support among students for the protest against CAA and NRC.

“Before that, he spoke in Jamia Nagar area on December 12 regarding his opposition to CAA and NRC, which was widely circulated on social media. Police found he called people and allegedly instigated them, following which violence took place on December 13 and 15 in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony area,” a senior officer claimed.

The SIT believes arson and violence in Delhi on December 15, 16 and 20 could be linked to Imam’s speech in Jamia, it is learnt.

