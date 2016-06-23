Delhi: Sisters commit suicide in Rohini sub city

Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their residence in outer Delhi’s Rohini sub-city, police said.
Bodies of Seema (26) and Parul (24) were found hanging from the ceiling fan around 3.30 PM on June 22. No suicide note was recovered, a senior police official said.
Seema was a teacher at a play school, the official added.
No foul play is suspected so far. An inquest has been initiated into the matter but the cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.
- Rajkot doctor found hanging in his home, police suspect suicide
- CBSE Class 10 results in, three student suicides in Delhi
- Delhi: Upset over scoring 70% in CBSE board, class 10 girl from Ryan International commits suicide
- Her youngest son had died in 2015: Woman threatens suicide a day after her son killed self
- Day after son’s death, UP woman threatens suicide
- Uttar Pradesh: Two class XII students dead, police suspect suicide
Watch Video: What’s making news
Seema and Parul’s mother had passed away in 2009 and their father died two years later, following which the sisters started living with their elder brother, who lives in Rohini Sector 23 with his second wife.
The door of the room in which the sisters allegedly committed suicide was latched from inside. They hanged themselves with two separate stoles, the official said.
From preliminary investigation, it emerged that the sisters were depressed and they did not have a good relationship with their sister-in-law. But nothing can be concluded at this stage, the official added.
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App