Delhi: Sisters commit suicide in Rohini sub city

Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan at their residence in outer Delhi’s Rohini sub-city, police said.

Bodies of Seema (26) and Parul (24) were found hanging from the ceiling fan around 3.30 PM on June 22. No suicide note was recovered, a senior police official said.

Seema was a teacher at a play school, the official added.

No foul play is suspected so far. An inquest has been initiated into the matter but the cause behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Seema and Parul’s mother had passed away in 2009 and their father died two years later, following which the sisters started living with their elder brother, who lives in Rohini Sector 23 with his second wife.

The door of the room in which the sisters allegedly committed suicide was latched from inside. They hanged themselves with two separate stoles, the official said.

From preliminary investigation, it emerged that the sisters were depressed and they did not have a good relationship with their sister-in-law. But nothing can be concluded at this stage, the official added.

