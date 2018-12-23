Delhi: Sisters beaten up for confronting molester in Chandni Chowk

A Delhi University student and her sister were allegedly beaten up when they objected to a stranger touching them inappropriately in Chandni Chowk market. The sisters have further alleged they informed police in time, but officers were too late to arrive.

The incident took place around 6 pm Tuesday when the sisters had gone to the market to purchase studio lights. They were accompanied by their mother and uncle. “As I was walking, a man touched me inappropriately and then started walking in the opposite direction. I caught hold of my sister’s hand and followed him. When confronted, he slapped me twice. He also slapped my sister and injured her right eye,” the DU student’s sister told The Indian Express.

The student sustained an injury to her retina and was taken to a nearby doctor, who said it will take a week’s time to recover.

Locals caught hold of the man, but he managed to free himself before police arrived.

“I managed to call the police in time but they did not arrive until after the man had escaped,” she claimed, adding that officers spent a long time asking for their location even after a shopkeeper had explained it to them.

The woman alleged that the police arrived 30 minutes after the incident had taken place.

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said police are examining details of the PCR call and the time taken by police to respond. “We have also retrieved CCTV footage to identify the accused and the investigation is going on,” she said.

