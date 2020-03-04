Delhi: Sisodia visits riot-hit areas, says officers keeping eye on ground

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Shiv Vihar and nearby areas, Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Shiv Vihar and nearby areas, Tuesday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Officials working on the ground to ascertain the damage during the riots have so far verified that 79 houses were destroyed completely in fires, 168 sustained substantial damage, and 327 shops were burnt.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday visited Shiv Vihar and nearby areas. The Delhi government has tasked 18 sub-divisional magistrates to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts in riot-affected areas.

“If houses in the affected areas are locked, officials are trying to contact occupants through their neighbours so that their names and details can be included in the SDM reports. Till Monday evening, we had reports of 79 houses that were completely destroyed, 168 that were burnt substantially, 40 with minor damages, 327 burnt shops, and 41 (identified) bodies as per police… 422 people were injured,” he added.

Other ministers, including Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gehlot and Imran Hussain, also visited different riot-affected areas to take stock of relief operations. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also visited the Mustafabad shelter.

Sisodia, who also heads the revenue department heading the relief operations, said: “The situation is grim but I also noticed that residents displayed a lot of unity amongst themselves, irrespective of their religion, and came out in support of each other during these difficult times. Our officers are keeping a close watch on the affected areas to report and prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Assembly panel launched a dedicated WhatsApp number and an email address for people to file complaints against hate messages received on social media.

The peace and harmony committee launched the number 8950000946 in this regard. The email ID is dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in, said Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is chairing the panel.

“People can share their complaints against any messages received via WhatsApp, Facebook or any other social media platform which can potentially cause communal disharmony. They can even share screenshots,” he said.

He said a legal team, IT team and an agency will vet the messages and pick those that demand police action while informers of hate messages whose complaints are converted into FIRs will be rewarded Rs 10,000.

“The committee has also decided that a peace meeting will be organised with the six MLAs of the violence-hit areas on March 5. Prominent religious leaders and people from civil society of those areas will also join. The panel has also decided to invite the Delhi Police chief,” he added.

