Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Mixed martial arts fighter assaulted by opponent after match in Siri Fort, case registered

Benita Mary Jaiker, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) identified the victim as M Srikanth Sekhar, 30. The officer said Srikanth was undergoing treatment at BLK Max Hospital.

By: Express News Serivce | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 10:51:13 am
On Sunday, the police received a medico-legal complaint from the hospital and later recorded the victim’s statement. (Representational photo)

A mixed martial arts fighter was severely injured after a player from Afghanistan allegedly assaulted him after a match at Delhi’s Siri Fort Stadium.

On Sunday, the police received a medico-legal complaint from the hospital and later recorded the victim’s statement.

“Sekhar was admitted on June 24 night. He told us that after the MMA match, he was at the stadium and cheering for his teammate Seth Rosario. At around 10:30 pm, Seth’s opponent Zahoor Shah and others tried to trigger Srikanth by throwing paper at him and making faces. Following this, an official from the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) asked Srikanth to leave. While he was leaving, Badakshi allegedly stopped and attacked him,” DCP Jaiker said.

“Sekhar alleged that he was punched and beaten by a group of men. He was later rescued by an AIMMAA official who asked him to leave again. However, a group of men followed him and assaulted him again. He then ran towards a PCR van and managed to escape,” she added.

A case was registered under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday. No arrests have been made so far.

