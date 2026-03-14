Delhi SIR preparations crawling, CEO asks Govt depts to ensure BLOs put in hrs after regular job

Flagging the slow progress of preparatory work for the revision of electoral rolls in Delhi, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has asked government departments to ensure that teachers and other officials deployed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not assigned additional duties after office hours, so they can carry out the necessary fieldwork relating to the revision.

The letter has noted that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the capital is expected to begin next month, that the preparatory exercise has progressed slowly – with only about 30 per cent of the required “mapping” exercise having been completed so far.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out the SIR in Bihar between June and September last year, and notified the second phase of the exercise, covering nine states and three Union Territories, in October. The final rolls for Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are yet to be published.

On February 19 this year, the ECI wrote to CEOs of another 17 states and five UTs, including the NCT of Delhi, where the next (third) phase of SIR is expected to commence in April, directing them to complete preparatory work relating to the exercise at the earliest.

On March 10, the CEO’s office wrote to the Delhi Directorate of Education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Department of Social Welfare: “Presently, mapping of electors of electoral roll-2025 is being done vis-a-vis electors of year 2002, which is a crucial exercise before start of actual SIR and has to be completed in a time bound manner.”

BLOs are required to conduct house-to-house visits in their assigned polling booth areas to collect details from voters and verify them against earlier records. Migrants from states all over the country come to live and work in Delhi, and this exercise is expected to present challenges.

The ECI has directed that BLOs should carry out this work after their regular hours at government schools or offices, and on Sundays and other holidays.

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However, the CEO’s office said, many BLOs in Delhi were not conducting these house-to-house visits after their regular work hours.

“On enquiry, it has been found that BLOs are assigned additional work by their parent department to be performed after office hours,” the letter stated.

“In view of the above”, the letter said, “you are requested to kindly direct all the officials under your jurisdiction who have been deployed as BLOs to perform their BLO duties after office/ school hours on a daily basis.”

Additional work should not be assigned to these officials after office hours during the preparatory phase of the revision, the CEO’s office said.

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The ECI had ordered the SIR on June 24 last year, breaking from the past two decades during which no intensive revisions had taken place. Instead, electoral rolls have been revised annually and before each election by adding to and deleting names from the existing rolls.

As part of the SIR, the ECI is preparing the rolls afresh, with the last intensive revision in each state as the base year.

The process has been controversial, with opposition parties accusing the ECI of playing a partisan political role by trying to eliminate certain groups of voters, and have challenged the SIR in the Supreme Court. The ECI has denied allegations of bias and partisanship.

DELHI STATS, 2025

Electors: 1.5 cr

Polling stations: 13,033

BLOs: 7,500 approx