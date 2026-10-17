Delhi SIR: Poll officers to begin reverification of 47.5 lakh left out of draft roll, re-enrol those eligible

Amidst intense scrutiny over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has ordered a special re-verification drive to re-enrol eligible electors who were “left out” of the draft electoral roll.

Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors before the SIR process began in the Capital. Among them, 97.5 lakh were included in the draft electoral roll published, while around 47.5 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectible” — after BLOs found them absent, shifted, dead or having duplicate entries, among other reasons — and were struck off the roll.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise has been completed to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls, under fire over the scale of deletions nationwide.