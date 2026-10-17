Delhi SIR: Poll officers to begin reverification of 47.5 lakh left out of draft roll, re-enrol those eligible

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Delhi CEO orders a special drive to re-verify and re-enrol 47.5 lakh voters left out of the draft roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
3 min readOct 17, 2026 02:27 PM IST
BLOs will collect applications during door-to-door visits and ensure rapid digitization ahead of the final roll publication on December 4.BLOs will collect applications during door-to-door visits and ensure rapid digitization ahead of the final roll publication on December 4.
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Amidst intense scrutiny over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has ordered a special re-verification drive to re-enrol eligible electors who were “left out” of the draft electoral roll.

Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors before the SIR process began in the Capital. Among them, 97.5 lakh were included in the draft electoral roll published, while around 47.5 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectible” — after BLOs found them absent, shifted, dead or having duplicate entries, among other reasons — and were struck off the roll.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise has been completed to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls, under fire over the scale of deletions nationwide.

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The draft roll in Delhi was released on August 31, and the final roll is due to be published on December 4.

In Delhi, among the 47.5 lakh who did make it to the draft roll, one-third or around 33.1 lakh electors were issued notices to prove that they are eligible to be on the final roll. While 13.79 lakh electors were marked because they could not link themselves to the electoral roll of the last SIR, 19.33 lakh were flagged for “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms.

Booth Level Officers across constituencies are currently making house-to-house visits to collect documents from those flagged for notices. Now, in an order, the CEO’s office has directed that over and above these, the BLO’s should “simultaneously identify left out eligible electors in their allotted part and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible.”

Also Read | Delhi Confidential: Amid SIR row, BJP’s counter with AI videos, Gen Z skits, WhatsApp blitz

BLOs have been asked to carry sufficient blank Form 6 applications—the form new voters fill—during these visits. The CEO’s office has also directed that physical Form 6 applications should not be refused and must be digitised within two days of receipt. No form is to be rejected on frivolous grounds, the letter stated.

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Between August 31 and October 15, only 2.3 lakh Form-6 applications had been filed.

This move comes in addition to a series of recent measures taken by electoral authorities to  ease enrolment. BLOs were directed to visit houses of those who have been issued notices to prove their eligibility to stay on the electoral rolls, which was a relief for electors who were earlier asked to attend hearings at local election offices. Special camps are also being organized in the Capital every weekend since September 20, including several for particularly vulnerable groups such as the homeless, those displaced due to demolitions, the transgender community, and sex workers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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