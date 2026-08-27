Delhi SIR: Low-turnout seats in 2025 Assembly polls could see more voter roll exclusions

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls has produced a pattern at the draft stage: constituencies with lower voter turnout in the 2025 Assembly elections are more likely to have below-average digitisation rates, potentially putting a relatively higher share of their electorate at risk of exclusion from the draft electoral roll, an analysis by The Indian Express shows.

Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies. An analysis of the data shows that 17 of the 18 constituencies with the lowest voter turnout in the 2025 elections — about a quarter of all Assembly seats — had digitisation rates below Delhi’s average of 67%, data accessed by The Indian Express shows.

During the enumeration phase, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) go door to door to distribute enumeration forms, help electors fill them out, and collect the completed forms. The BLOs then upload the details to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official portal, a process referred to as digitisation. The digitisation rate indicates the proportion of electors whose forms have been uploaded and who are likely to be included in the draft electoral rolls.

Story continues below this ad

Only Adarsh Nagar breaks the pattern, recording a turnout of 56% but a digitisation rate of nearly 70%.

Mehrauli, which recorded the lowest turnout at 53%, has digitised around 59% of its electors. Kasturba Nagar, where turnout was 54%, has a digitisation rate of nearly 56%. In Tughlaqabad, turnout was 56% and digitisation stands at around 52%.

The pattern is broadly consistent with the Election Commission’s explanation for the SIR exercise: areas with a larger number of electors who have shifted, died or are otherwise ineligible may record lower turnout, and could also see a larger proportion of names classified as uncollectible during the revision. These constituencies are spread across Delhi and include both affluent neighbourhoods and lower-income areas.

Significantly, the analysis of data, however, does not support a similar pattern for constituencies with large Purvanchali or Muslim populations.

Story continues below this ad

Of the 15 constituencies where Purvanchali voters are considered a dominant political force, seven have digitisation rates below the Delhi average while eight are above it. Sangam Vihar has a digitisation rate of 59%, Burari 61% and Rithala 64%. But other Purvanchali-dominated constituencies have significantly higher rates: Matiala stands at 76%, Dwarka at 72% and Babarpur at 73%.

The seven constituencies with a significant Muslim population also do not, as a group, show unusually low digitisation. Five have rates above the city average, while two fall below it. Okhla has one of the lowest rates at nearly 55%, while Chandni Chowk stands at 61%. At the other end, Matia Mahal has digitised around 75% of its electors, Babarpur 73% and Mustafabad around 72%.

The final scale of exclusions, however, will not be known until the final electoral roll is published on November 4. The draft roll is scheduled to be published on August 31, after which voters whose names are missing can seek inclusion.

The enumeration phase ended last week. During the nearly one-and-a-half-month-long process, forms of around 97.51 lakh electors – 67% of the 1.45 crore electors initially on the rolls when the SIR exercise began in Delhi – had been collected and uploaded on the EC portal, according to data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

Story continues below this ad

The remaining 47.58 lakh electors, who constitute about 33% of the electorate, have been marked “uncollectible”. The category includes electors who were absent, may have moved or died, duplicate entries and those listed under ‘Other’ reasons. Their names are set to be excluded from the draft roll, though the revision process will provide an opportunity to seek inclusion.