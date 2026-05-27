Only 42.53%: Delhi CEO flags ‘very low’ electoral roll mapping amid migration, locked homes

Citing high migration and locked homes, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said that preparatory work for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is “very low”, with just 42.53% of the Capital’s 1.46 crore electors mapped so far.

Until May 26, the CEO said that only 62.44 lakh electors have been mapped by matching the 2025 electoral roll with records from the last such revision conducted in 2002.

The SIR process is scheduled to begin next month in the Capital, with house-to-house enumeration to be conducted by booth level officers (BLOs) between June 30 and July 29. As part of the preparatory exercise, BLOs have been conducting house-to-house visits to collect details from voters.