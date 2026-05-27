Only 42.53%: Delhi CEO flags ‘very low’ electoral roll mapping amid migration, locked homes

Citing high migration and locked homes, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said that preparatory work for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rollsis “very low”, with just 42.53% of the Capital’s 1.46 crore electors mapped so far.
Until May 26, the CEO said that only 62.44 lakh electors have been mapped by matching the 2025 electoral roll with records from the last such revision conducted in 2002.
The SIR process is scheduled to begin next month in the Capital, with house-to-house enumeration to be conducted by booth level officers (BLOs) between June 30 and July 29. As part of the preparatory exercise, BLOs have been conducting house-to-house visits to collect details from voters.
Responding to a question by The Indian Express, Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar said, “Mapping levels are very low, because Delhi is highly urban. Since there is a lot of migration, a lot of people don’t know their details.”
“A lot of people are working and so are unavailable when the BLOs visit their homes during the day. This is a big difficulty we face: the BLO has visited, but did not find anyone at home,” he added.
Even in March, the CEO office, in a letter, had said that progress of the preparatory exercise in Delhi has been slow so far, with only about 30% of the required “mapping” exercise completed at the time. The office had asked government departments to ensure that teachers and other officials deployed as BLOs were not assigned additional duties after office hours so they could carry out revision-related field work.
The CEO office said the exercise aims to ensure that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll”.
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According to data shared by the CEO office, Delhi currently has 13,033 polling stations, while political parties so far have appointed 29,759 booth level agents.
During the house-to-house visits beginning June 30, every existing elector whose name appears in the electoral roll will receive an enumeration form through BLOs. They would be required to fill the form and return it. If a house is found locked during verification, BLOs will leave the forms and make at least three visits to collect the filled forms. Where forms are not returned, BLOs may identify probable reasons such as absence, shifting, death or duplicate registration based on local inquiry.
In Delhi, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, following which claims and objections can be filed till September 4. Disposal of claims and objections will continue till October 3, while the final electoral roll is slated to be published on October 7.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More