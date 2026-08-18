A third of names could be deleted in Delhi’s draft SIR roll of electors

The capital’s 33% deletion rate at the draft electoral roll stage will be the highest in the country. (Photo: X/ECI)

Every third name could be struck off in the draft electoral roll for Delhi that will be published next week, official data suggest.

At 8 pm on Monday, the last day of the ‘enumeration’ phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, enumeration forms of only 97.47 lakh electors had been collected and uploaded to the official portal, data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) showed.

This number is only about 67% of the 1.45 crore names on the electoral rolls when the SIR exercise began in Delhi. The remaining 47.62 lakh electors will be marked as “uncollectible” — a category that includes electors who were absent, who may have moved or died, duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons.