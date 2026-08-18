A third of names could be deleted in Delhi’s draft SIR roll of electors
During the enumeration phase, Booth-level Officers (BLOs) went from door to door, distributing enumeration forms, helping electors fill them in, and then uploading the details on the official portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
At 8 pm on Monday, the last day of the ‘enumeration’ phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, enumeration forms of only 97.47 lakh electors had been collected and uploaded to the official portal, data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) showed.
This number is only about 67% of the 1.45 crore names on the electoral rolls when the SIR exercise began in Delhi. The remaining 47.62 lakh electors will be marked as “uncollectible” — a category that includes electors who were absent, who may have moved or died, duplicate entries, or “Other” reasons.
During the enumeration phase, Booth-level Officers (BLOs) went from door to door, distributing enumeration forms, helping electors fill them in, and then uploading the details on the official portal of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The capital’s 33% deletion rate at the draft electoral roll stage will be the highest in the country. Of the published draft rolls so far, Telangana, on Wednesday, recorded the highest deletions at 21.59%. Arunachal Pradesh (19.09%) is next, followed by Uttar Pradesh (18.7%).
However, Delhi’s deletions percentage will be similar to that in several other urban centres across the country — a trend that officials have attributed to the large floating populations in India’s bigger cities.
So, in Gurugram, where the enumeration exercise ended last week, 29% of electors were excluded. The percentage of uncollectible forms was 40.99% in Hyderabad district, and 27.76% in Pune district.
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The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24. Until then, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of parties and the residents will have the opportunity to point out mistakes in the list.
The Indian Express reported in July that officials in the office of the CEO of Delhi expected 30-40% of names to be deleted – a consequence of the large numbers of migrant labourers, government employees, and white-collar private sector employees who demonstrate high levels of mobility but who often don’t get their addresses updated.
Around 1-2 lakh electors were likely to be in the “Other” category of electors – those who refuse to sign or submit enumeration forms – officials said.
To be sure, the final number of exclusions from the electoral roll will be known only on October 27, when the final electoral rolls will be published. Electors who may have submitted forms with incomplete details will get notices over the next two months asking for proof of their eligibility to remain on the electoral rolls. Some of them might be added back to the rolls. The ECI has also said that genuine electors who may have been deleted in the draft rolls can be added to the final roll in the one- month claims-and-objection period as fresh electors.
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The enumeration phase was originally supposed to last from June 30 to July 29, but the deadline was extended first to August 8 and then to August 17 due to the slow pace of digitization of forms.
After the publication of the draft rolls, claims and objections can be filed through September 23. These claims and objections will be disposed of between August 24 and October 22.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More