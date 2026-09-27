Delhi SIR deadline revised for fourth time, final roll now on December 4

Residents can now file claims and objections until October 30, while the deadline for disposal of notices, claims and objections has been extended to November 30.

The deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi was revised for the fourth time on Saturday, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) pushing the publication of the final electoral roll from November 4 to December 4 and giving residents one more month to file claims and objections.

Residents can now file claims and objections until October 30, while the deadline for disposal of notices, claims and objections has been extended to November 30.

Also, the ECI eased the process for voters who have received notices over discrepancies in their records. From now on, they will not have to appear at an election office for a hearing but booth level officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect documents and upload them on the ECINet platform for a decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).