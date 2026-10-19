‘Hope my name will now be in’: At Delhi SIR camps, BLOs wait as voters trickle in

The classrooms were locked on Sunday, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the narrow lanes of Batla House, near Masjid Khalilullah, was open. Inside the staff room, three teachers sat behind tables stacked with bundles of Form 6. Four others sat outside, with more forms spread across their tables. They were waiting for voters whose names had not appeared in the draft electoral rolls published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and who had come to seek their inclusion.

The school was one of several polling stations across Delhi converted into special camps being held on October 18 and October 25 by the Election Commission, where voters could raise grievances and apply to have their names added to or corrected in the electoral rolls.

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In Delhi, the draft electoral rolls in August had listed around 97.5 lakh electors, down from 1.46 crore before the SIR process began in Delhi in June. As many as 48.5 lakh electors had been categorised under ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate).

On September 29, the Election Commission directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the SIR has been completed to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls. The move came days after an investigation by The Indian Express, published on September 23, revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record 14 times in 10 months to steps taken by the Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including adding new voters and deleting names.

On Sunday, Mukesh Chand Meena, Booth Level Officer (BLO) for Sarai Kale Khan, said he had been at the camp from around 10 am till 5 pm. “I made many calls to people and told them to come to get their notices resolved and fill Form-6 if they want to get enrolled. Some said they were not at home, others said they would do the process online,” he said. Only two women, Rekha Devi and Monika, who had got notices for not being mapped to the previous SIR, turned up.

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At another MCD school in Kailash Colony, BLO Amit Kumar sat waiting for people for “more than five hours”. Only around four people showed up. Among them were Gautam Kumar Sadhu, who was filing a Form 8 to get some details corrected, and Ajay Sakuja, who had come with his son, who had returned after studying abroad, to register as a new voter.

Around 10 km away, across the Yamuna, BLO Vinay Kumar sat restlessly at another MCD school, waiting for 5 pm so that he could catch a train home to Etawah in UP to look after his sick mother. After multiple calls, only seven people who had been flagged for notices turned up. “Many people, like migrant labourers, have also gone home for the festive season,” Kumar said, adding that in his area, people are filing Form 6 online.

Back at Batla House, among the first to arrive was Mohammed Muslim, in his late sixties, dressed in a white kurta. He had lived in Jamia Nagar for more than two decades, he said, “but my name had been struck off the draft list”. The BLO responded: “You just have to fill out Form 6, along with a declaration form and the other required documents.”

By 4 pm, only around five voters had visited the camp. One of them was Mohammad Anas, who works at a media house. “I have been a voter in Delhi since 2010,” he told the BLO. He explained that he had also held a second voter ID in UP’s Amroha. When the SIR process began in that state, he applied to transfer his vote to Delhi. “But after the SIR in Delhi, I found that my vote had been deleted from both places,” he said.

The officer advised him to fill out Form 6. “I am hopeful that after this camp, my name will be included,” Anas said.

A BLO staffing the camp had begun her Sunday with door-to-door visits before heading to the school in the afternoon. At the first house, the resident was not there. At another house, the voter had been marked as “shifted” in the August list. When she called him, he said he had been unwell when she first visited and that he would come to the camp on Sunday. By late afternoon, she was still waiting.

Around 4.30 pm, another BLO took a short break after attending to more than a dozen voters. Pointing to the bundles of Form 6 stacked on the table, he said, “Many people whose names had been marked under ASDD had changed their addresses… In this area, some were tenants or students who had moved out of their rented accommodation.”

The officer seated beside him looked worn out. “Even though it is a Sunday, teachers are doing additional work beyond our regular duties, but we do not receive enough remuneration for it. We commute at our own expense and carry bundles of forms while visiting households. We are doing the same work at these special camps,” he said.

Election Commission officials said they were trying to improve turnout at these camps. “It is very important for people who were voters earlier but whose names do not appear in the draft electoral rolls to come forward and get themselves enrolled,” a senior official said.

Ahead of the camps, the official said, BLOs and Electoral Registration Officers had shared lists of electors categorised under ASDD with representatives of political parties, enabling them to help reach the voters concerned. “In some areas, public representatives and NGOs, with the help of local residents, have even made announcements over loudspeakers, asking people to come to the camps to get their voter details checked and any errors corrected,” the official said.