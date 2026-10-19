Premium

‘Hope my name will now be in’: At Delhi SIR camps, BLOs wait as voters trickle in

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The school was one of several polling stations across Delhi converted into special camps being held on October 18 and October 25 by the Election Commission, where voters could raise grievances and apply to have their names added to or corrected in the electoral rolls.

delhi sirA special camp was held at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi school in Batla House on Sunday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)
Written by: Alok Singh, Devansh Mittal
6 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 07:39 AM IST First published on: Oct 19, 2026 at 07:39 AM IST

The classrooms were locked on Sunday, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the narrow lanes of Batla House, near Masjid Khalilullah, was open. Inside the staff room, three teachers sat behind tables stacked with bundles of Form 6. Four others sat outside, with more forms spread across their tables. They were waiting for voters whose names had not appeared in the draft electoral rolls published under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and who had come to seek their inclusion.

The school was one of several polling stations across Delhi converted into special camps being held on October 18 and October 25 by the Election Commission, where voters could raise grievances and apply to have their names added to or corrected in the electoral rolls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The ... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments