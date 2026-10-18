Door-to-door BLO visits expected to include ‘left-out’ voters in Delhi SIR

Left out in the Delhi Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft rolls? The booth level officer (BLOs) of the area may visit your house to check your eligibility for enrollment as a new voter. The last date to fill up the Form 6, which is used to register as a new voter is October 31, as per the latest SIR timeline in the Capital.

Amid intense scrutiny over the SIR exercise, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on October 14 ordered a special re-verification drive to re-enrol eligible electors who were “left out” of the draft electoral rolls.

Multiple BLOs told\ The Indian Express that they have received communication to this effect verbally or on their WhatsApp groups even as they have not received a formal order regarding this.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In one message, an Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) asked BLOs to revisit all electors marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) and check whether any name was deleted by mistake.

“In case any elector marked as Absent/Shifted in ASDD list is found residing at the given address, then BLO shall obtain Form-6 from such electors for their enrolment in the electoral roll,” the directive read. The ERO said BLOs must visit houses for “100% re-verification” of the ASDD list, to be completed in the next seven days.

BLOs should maintain “proper record” of such electors, it stated.

Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors before the SIR process began in the Capital in June.

Story continues below this ad

Among them, 97.5 lakh were included in the draft electoral roll published on August 31, while around 47.5 lakh electors were classified as “uncollectible” — after BLOs found them absent, shifted, dead or having duplicate entries, among other reasons — and were struck off the roll.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise has been completed to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls, under fire over the scale of deletions nationwide.

Civil society groups and political parties have repeatedly raised concerns that eligible electors have been deleted from the rolls.

A look at numbers

In Delhi, the final SIR roll is scheduled to be published on December 4. Among the 97.5 lakh people who did make it to the draft roll, one-third or around 33.1 lakh electors were issued notices to prove that they are eligible to be on the final roll. While 13.79 lakh electors were marked because they could not link themselves to the electoral roll of the last SIR, 19.33 lakh were flagged for “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms. Of 33.1 lakh total notices, 26 lakh cases have been resolved, according to a statement from the CEO office.

Story continues below this ad

BLOs across constituencies are currently making house-to-house visits to collect documents from those flagged for notices. This was a relief for electors who were earlier asked to attend hearings at local election offices.

Now, in the latest order, the Delhi CEO’s office has directed that over and above these, the BLOs should “simultaneously identify left out eligible electors in their allotted part and facilitate their enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible.”

BLOs have been asked to carry sufficient blank Form 6 applications during these visits. The CEO’s office has also directed that physical Form 6 applications should not be refused and must be digitised within two days of receipt. No form is to be rejected on frivolous grounds, the letter stated.

Between August 31 and October 16, only 2.3 lakh Form 6 applications had been filed, according to the official data.

Meanwhile, special camps are also being organised in the Capital every weekend since September 20, including several for particularly vulnerable groups such as the homeless, those displaced due to demolitions, the transgender community, and sex workers to increase enrolment in electoral rolls.