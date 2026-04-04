From scholarships to mental health: IIT-Delhi students flag multiple barriers for SC/ST scholars

IIT Delhi SC/ST faculty representation concerns raised before Parliamentary panel highlight hiring gaps, bias allegations, and lack of institutional support for students and staff.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readUpdated: Apr 4, 2026 12:06 PM IST
IIT Delhi SC/ST faculty representation concerns have been raised before a Parliamentary Committee. (File Photo)IIT Delhi SC/ST faculty representation concerns have been raised before a Parliamentary Committee. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

“Severe under-representation of SC/ST faculty,” “pessimism” toward candidates from these communities, lack of representation in decision-making bodies, inadequate academic support: these are among the issues that SC/ST faculty and students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi flagged before the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in February.

Nearly a year after the Committee’s last visit to the IIT in April as part of a broader review of the implementation of Constitutional safeguards for marginalised communities by premier institutions, the submissions — made in the form of a memorandum — suggest that structural gaps flagged earlier persist, from hiring and representation to academic support and campus climate. Similar concerns were raised last year too.

The submissions come against the backdrop of certain institutional measures taken by the IIT. Last year, IIT Delhi had introduced its first special admission drive for PhD candidates from SC and ST communities.

On February 25, in a sitting of the Parliamentary Committee — chaired by Faggan Singh Kulaste — the members heard oral evidence from the Ministry of Education and IIT Delhi on the implementation of reservation policy in faculty and non-faculty positions. It is learnt that senior administrative and faculty members of the IIT, along with students, attended this sitting.

The Indian Express had last year reported that data shared with the Committee shows that only 3.1% of IIT Delhi’s 642 faculty members belong to SC and 1.2% to ST categories – far below the mandated quotas of 15% and 7.5%, respectively. The shortfall translates to 76 SC and 40 ST faculty positions. In PhD programmes, the admission for SC students rose to 9.69% in 2024-25 from 8.88% in 2015-16, with ST student admissions surging to 3.28% in 2024-25 from 0.97% in 2015–16.

The memorandum lays out what it describes as “systemic exclusion across institutional processes”. “Many departments do not have a single SC/ST faculty,” it says, adding that measures such as special recruitment drives and the Recruitment Advisory Committee have had “negligible success”.

Instead, the faculty argue that these mechanisms have increased their workload while exposing them to “further conflicts and pressure at the department level”. They also point to broader institutional reluctance – “academic units are generally not positive for hiring faculty from the special drives and remain pessimistic about candidates belonging to the SC/ST community”.

Story continues below this ad

The absence of representation extends to leadership, they allege. “So far, no SC/ST faculty has been offered any key administrative position at the level of Dean or Associate Dean,” the memorandum notes, adding that no SC/ST faculty member has been part of the institute’s Board of Governors, the IIT’s apex decision-making body.

In regard to everyday academic life, the faculty describe an environment where legitimacy itself is contested. The SC/ST faculty members, the memorandum says, are required to prove their “merit” without a level playing field, even as institutional support for their growth remains limited.

Among the most serious allegations is the treatment of caste-related research. The memorandum flags “undue scrutiny” and “direct or indirect discouragement” for work focused on caste discrimination and related themes. The faculty describe hostile review processes, alleging that ethics committees sometimes “make a mockery of the research objectives” and use “undignified language” about both the subject and the researcher.

Concerns over accountability mechanisms also feature prominently in the memorandum. “The grievance redressal mechanism in IIT Delhi remains vague and ineffective,” it states, adding that there is little protection against potential retaliation, including “direct or indirect intimidation, threats, or coercion”. It also points to what it describes as “intersectional invisibility”, particularly for women navigating both caste- and gender-based challenges. “The SC/ST women faculty face a double burden of caste and gender,” it noted.

Story continues below this ad

A parallel memorandum submitted by students echoes many of these concerns, while adding focus on academic and financial barriers.

Under “Inadequate Academic Support,” students cite “inadequate funding for promoting research activities, fellowships, and international academic exposure and collaboration”, along with a “lack of academic support from the faculties to SC/ST students”. They argue that the flexible structure of PhD admissions has contributed to under-enrolment of SC/ST candidates.

Further, students raise concerns about mental health services, calling for trained professionals who understand the psychological effects of discrimination and social exclusion. On placements, they urge the institute to ensure that recruiting companies do not seek information related to caste or rank, and to establish fast-track mechanisms to address caste-based discrimination during internships and hiring.

Financial stress emerges as a recurring theme. The memorandum points to irregular scholarship disbursals and high upfront costs as significant barriers, noting that such delays disproportionately affect students from marginalised communities. It also highlights low representation in prestigious fellowships, citing a 2025 report that found only 20% of Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship recipients come from SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Story continues below this ad

Additional concerns include the absence of stipends in certain programmes, lack of hostel accommodation for many postgraduate students in their first year, and the need for a ‘Technical Equity Grant’ to support academic expenses.

The Indian Express reached out to IIT Delhi Press Relations Officer Shiv Yadav and Director Rangan Banerjee but received no response. Khulaste also did not respond calls or messages.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments