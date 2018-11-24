Three deaths in two days: One killed, another injured after bike skids on Delhi’s Signature Bridge

A day after the death of two medical students on Delhi’s Signature Bridge, a man died and another was injured early on Saturday after their motorcycle skidded on the recently-inaugurated bridge. The incident took place when the duo was riding from Nangloi towards Northeast district at 8.20 am, reported news agency PTI.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, 24. His cousin Deepak, 17, who was riding pillion, was injured in the accident. The Timarpur Police Station was informed of the incident, following which the duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where Shankar was declared brought dead and his cousin sustained knee injuries.

Shankar, a resident of Gaziabad, worked as a salesman and was unmarried, an officer said. Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh told police they were wearing helmets but Shankar’s helmet fell off after skidding and his head hit the divider, he said.

On Friday, two medical students died after their bike rammed into a divider and fell off the bridge. The duo suffered head injuries and was rushed to the Sushrut Trauma Centre, where they were declared brought dead.

The Signature Bridge, which was inaugurated amid much fanfare and political tussle on November 4, has a become a cause of concern with several visitors taking “dangerous” selfies, and causing traffic snarls by parking in the middle of the bridge.

— Inputs from PTI