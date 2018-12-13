Delhi: Signalling glitch hits Metro’s Magenta Line

Delhi Metro’s poor run continued with a signalling glitch — which had crippled Blue Line last week — hit services on the Magenta Line Wednesday.

The snag slowed down train movement on the 38-km-long corridor between Noida’s Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West in Delhi between 12 pm and 4 pm. “The point (crossovers zone) where the train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (Down Line) on the Magenta Line was showing some issues of signalling since 12 pm. As a result, trains between Jasola and Kalindi Kunj were operated on a restricted speed of 25 kmph, leading to bunching,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Last week, services on the Blue Line were severely hit for three consecutive days, causing trouble to lakhs of commuters taking the Dwarka-Noida corridor.