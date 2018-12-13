Delhi: Signalling glitch hits Metro’s Magenta Line

Toggle Menu
Last week, services on the Blue Line were severely hit for three consecutive days, causing trouble to lakhs of commuters taking the Dwarka-Noida corridor. (Express photo)

Delhi Metro’s poor run continued with a signalling glitch — which had crippled Blue Line last week — hit services on the Magenta Line Wednesday.

The snag slowed down train movement on the 38-km-long corridor between Noida’s Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West in Delhi between 12 pm and 4 pm. “The point (crossovers zone) where the train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (Down Line) on the Magenta Line was showing some issues of signalling since 12 pm. As a result, trains between Jasola and Kalindi Kunj were operated on a restricted speed of 25 kmph, leading to bunching,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

