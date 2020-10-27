Delhi: SI arrested for ‘molesting’ 4 women dismissed from force

“We scanned CCTV cameras in the area and spotted the grey Baleno. The registration plate was not visible… it was covered with something and the rear windshield was shattered,” said the officer.

A sub-inspector posted with the Special Cell, who was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting four women and a minor in Dwarka, has been dismissed from service.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav Monday said, “After we came to know about the incident, we have dismissed SI Puneet Grewal (35) from service.” He joined the force in 2011, said police.

Grewal allegedly molested the victims in Dwarka on October 17 and 20. Police lodged four separate FIRs under sections of molestation, stalking and the POCSO Act. One of the women refused to lodge a complaint. Police said they will record the statements of the women under CrPC Section 164.

The incident came to light after a woman posted a video on social media alleging that a man driving a grey Baleno flashed her and harassed her while she was cycling in Dwarka on October 17.

In a bid to trace Grewal, police checked over 200 Baleno cars. A senior police officer said, “There was no number plate on the car, which made it difficult to trace it. However, production of the model began in 2017 and ended this year. There are only a few models in Delhi. While scanning CCTV footage, we had to check around 300-500 Baleno cars. Had it been a white Swift Dzire, we would have to check lakhs of cars.”

“We scanned CCTV cameras in the area and spotted the grey Baleno. The registration plate was not visible… it was covered with something and the rear windshield was shattered,” said the officer.

Police then started looking for the car using CCTV footage and electronic mapping. “We checked over 200 CCTVs in adjoining areas and traced the car’s movement on the day of the incident. The car went towards Janakpuri and we found the address of the accused. We went there and arrested Grewal. The car is registered in his wife’s name, who’s a teacher. He also has a daughter,” said police.

