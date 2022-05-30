scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Delhi’s Shruti Sharma, a DU and JNU alumnus, tops UPSC Civil Services exam

Shruti Sharma prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) in the last two years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 5:09:37 pm
Shruti Sharma completed her schooling at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, graduated from St Stephen's College of Delhi University (DU) and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Shruti Sharma from Delhi has secured the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2021 results announced Monday.

Sharma completed her schooling at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, graduated from St Stephen’s College of Delhi University (DU) and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation. She later dropped out of the JNU and joined the Delhi School of Economics at DU to pursue her post-graduate degree.

She prepared for the Civil Services exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) in the last two years. Sources said that Sharma had cleared the UPSC Mains last year but could not clear the interview.

A total of 23 candidates from the Jamia academy, including Sharma, have qualified for the Civil Services exam.

In the final result, women have secured all the top three positions. Ankita Agarwal came second while Gamini Singla from Chandigarh third.

