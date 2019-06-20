Delhi: Short circuit in basement of Okhla building sparks fire, residents rescued

A fire broke out in the basement of a six-storey building in South Delhi’s Okhla in the early hours of Wednesday, which spread to the entire building and trapped residents. While vehicles parked in the basement were gutted, the residents were rescued, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire broke out in the basement of a building in Abdul Fazal Enclave around 3 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We received a call at 3.20 am about a fire in Okhla. Several people were stuck inside the building and windows had to be broken to rescue them. The operation took more than an hour to execute,” said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, DFS.

DFS officials claimed the lane leading to the building was congested, which led to a slight delay in reaching the spot. “Prima facie, the incident took place due to a spark in the electricity meter. All vehicles were gutted,” said Garg.

More than 15 people were stuck inside the building. While the DFS rescued seven, residents from the second and third floors escaped by jumping from their balconies onto adjacent buildings. Some rushed to the terrace and escaped after jumping to the terrace of other buildings.

Mohd Javed (32), a resident, said, “I was sleeping when I heard a noise. I went to the balcony and saw the building was on fire. I tried to escape using the stairs, but the stairway was filled with smoke. I waited for the firemen to arrive. My car was burnt..”

Mohd Ahmed, who runs a chemist’s shop near the building, said, “The fire destroyed half the building…”

The building was constructed last year. The first floor has been kept vacant for commercial use, while the other floors have four flats each, said fire officials.