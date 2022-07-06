Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 26 to February 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday announced the much-awaited dates of the ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ which will be conducted across all the popular markets, shops, and malls from January 26 to February 28. Around 200 concerts and events will be organized during the month-long event.

The shopping festival is the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s one of the ambitious projects proposed in the Delhi Rozgar Budget this year to boost employment.

Announcing the dates, Kejriwal said, “Today, I want to congratulate all the people of Delhi and want to tell those living outside the city and abroad to start your travel planning and book your flight and train tickets in advance for February because the country’s biggest shopping festival is going to be held in Delhi from January 26 to February 28. This is going to be the country’s biggest shopping festival.”

The Delhi CM said that the government and the departments concerned have been working on the project for the past 2-3 months. “The planning is now completed. Now, the government has started working on implementing the plans on the ground. The countdown has started as the people from across the country and abroad will visit Delhi and enjoy the festival,” said Kejriwal.

The 34-day-long festival will be held across the popular heritage markets, malls, and shops. It will have heavy discounts on all products ranging from clothes to jewelry to crockery and accessories to electronic and household decor items.

“People from the entire country and world will be invited to experience Delhi, its people, culture, tradition, diversity and most importantly to do shopping. This festival will have everything in store for youngsters, families, elders, senior citizens, and children. There will be different things for all people coming from different backgrounds rich, middle class, and poor. It will have everything for all,” said the CM.

The expo also features gaming counters, video games, wellness, spirituality, and others to entertain children, youngsters, and others. About 200 concerts and events featuring top artists, actors, musicians, and dancers will be hosted for entertaining the public.

Kejriwal further said that apart from all markets, shops, and malls, the entire city would be decorated like a bride.

Food walks in markets

Further, the government will also organize special food walks in the markets where all types of foods will be available. “Delhi is famous for its street food. All types of food from South Indian to Marathi cuisines are available in Delhi. So, special food walks will be set up where people can enjoy the cuisines of different states,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM further said that the government would also tie up with hotel associations and organizations to make lodging arrangements for the visitors coming from other states. “Everyone will work together in unison for the festival,” he said.

Kejriwal said that the government wants to make the festival a huge success and number one across the international platform.

“The festival will boost the economy and revenue of Delhi. It will be a big opportunity for the traders, shopkeepers, and businessmen to increase their business and revenue. Moreover, it will generate thousands of employment for youngsters. So, everyone staying outside book your tickets now. Don’t tell me later that I didn’t inform you earlier,” the CM said.