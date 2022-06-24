Discounts, transport connectivity: Tourism dept presents blueprint of Delhi shopping festival, CM Kejriwal reviews project

After holding a high-level meeting to review and discuss the Delhi shopping festival project, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the government is planning to give huge discounts and present awards to highlight the festival.

The CM held the meeting with the Tourism department which is executing the project and directed the officials concerned to leave no stone unturned to make the shopping festival a world-class experience. The department also presented a blueprint of the project.

DELHI SHOPPING FESTIVAL: CM @ArvindKejriwal chairs high-level meeting 📒Tourism Dept presents blueprint

🎪Lakhs expected to participate

💸Traders to make huge profits

🛍️Discounting to benefit consumers

💰Thousands to get employment “Make this festival a world-class experience” pic.twitter.com/nfnFNwqtxq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 24, 2022

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and DDC Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah.

The shopping festival is one of the AAP government’s ambitious projects proposed in the Rozgaar Budget 2022-23 to boost employment.

“A detailed blueprint of the project was presented by the Tourism Department along with the suggestions/feedback received from the traders’ association to the CM. There was also a discussion on how the government aims to make this initiative a reality and bring it before the world, with analysis of various shopping festivals organised in other countries,” said the government in a statement.

Officials said the government has planned to offer discounts to increase the number of customers and generate revenue for traders and shopkeepers.

The CM also emphasised that the shopping festival should focus on the emotion and culture of Delhi to attract more people from across the country and the world.

Besides discounts, the government is also planning to connect hotels and restaurants with the shopping festival and facilitate easy transport between the spots.

The government is planning to promote art, culture, and street food in Delhi during the festival. Famous personalities, renowned musicians, dance groups, and artists will also be invited.