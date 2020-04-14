Delhi: Shopkeepers allegedly insult women over religion inside grocery store, arrested

The Delhi Police said the women live in South Extension area. (Representational photo) The Delhi Police said the women live in South Extension area. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Police have arrested two grocery store owners who allegedly insulted two women over their religion. The complainant, a 50-year-old woman and her daughter, said that the incident took place on April 11 inside a store in Gautam Nagar. The duo were stopped by the store owner, who allegedly insulted them and told them to leave his shop.

A senior police officer said, “When the woman went with her daughter to a store in Gautam Nagar, the shopkeeper blocked her way. She was discriminated on the basis of her religion. The man cursed the woman and stopped her from taking groceries. We received the complaint and examined all the details, the shopkeepers were arrested on Tuesday.”

Police said that the women live in South Extension area.

The accused men are siblings and run the shop together. A case has been registered against them under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 289 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of IPC at Hauz Khas police station.

