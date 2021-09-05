Delhi: Shopkeeper shot by three unknown assailants in Narela

Three unknown assailants entered a hardware store in Delhi’s Narela and threatened the shopkeeper and locals by firing bullets at them on Saturday night. Police said the accused also thrashed people in the area. When the shopkeeper objected to the firing and violence, they shot him in the leg and threatened others.

The men had covered their faces with helmets and cloth and haven’t been identified yet, police said.

Several videos of the incident, including the CCTV footage from the shop, were uploaded on social media. In one of the videos, three bike-borne men are seen entering the shop in Outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area around 7.50 pm. They threaten customers and staffers inside the shop and take them outside before opening the drawers and stealing money. When the shopkeeper tries to pacify the men, they start firing outside the shop and corner a group of people. The accused are also seen taking money or wallets from a few locals. When some locals tried to overpower the accused men, they threaten them by firing again. The shopkeeper intervenes and objects to the firing. He is seen approaching them when one of them fires at his leg.

Passerby and other people are seen making videos of the accused on their phones. Many of them scream and shout in the hope that the men leave. After some time, the trio rushes to their bike and flees from the spot.

The injured shopkeeper was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said they have recovered all video footage from the spot and initiated an enquiry.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against unknown persons for armed robbery and firing. Several teams from Outer district are conducting raids to nab them.