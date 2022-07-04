scorecardresearch
19-year-old shooter among two arrested from Delhi’s ISBT for Sidhu Moosewala murder

Singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa by assailants who waylaid his vehicle and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Updated: July 4, 2022 1:42:11 pm
sidhu moosewala new songSidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa. (Photo: Sidhu Moosewala/Instagram)

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday night in connection with the murder of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab. The police said he was one of the shooters and was arrested along with his associate.

The arrested men have been identified by officers as Ankit Toor and Sachin Choudhary. “We arrested them from ISBT, Kashmere Gate when they came to board a bus. We have recovered two pistols, with 19 live cartridges, three police uniforms of the Punjab Police and two mobile handsets, along with a dongle and SIM,” a senior police officer said.

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa by assailants who waylaid the vehicle he was driving and opened fire, killing him on the spot. Gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi later took responsibility for the murder on social media. According to police sources, preliminary probe has revealed that Brar and Bishnoi had planned the murder to take revenge for the killing of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. The two gangsters allegedly suspected that Moosewala and his manager had helped the assailants who gunned down Middukhera.

Officers said Ankit Toor, who was arrested on Sunday, is one of the shooters involved in Moosewala’s murder and he was previously wanted in two attempt-to-murder cases in Rajasthan. “The other accused, Sachin Choudhary, was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters after the incident. He is also wanted in a heinous case in Churu, Rajasthan,” a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police have already arrested three men, including the alleged “main shooter and head of the module” that gunned down Moosewala. Identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji, the main shooter was allegedly in touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar, another shooter Kashish alias Kuldeep, and their associate Keshav Kumar who allegedly received them in a car after the murder.

Six “shooters” have so far been identified by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which is questioning jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Rana and Kala Jathedi in connection with the Moosewala murder.

