Delhi: Shooter duped by men who gave him paper instead of money for licenced air pistol, phone

Sharma later realised that the cash was fake and the bag was filled with banknote-sized paper, police said.

Delhi Police arrested two men who allegedly cheated a man into selling his phone and air pistol for cash, but was instead handed over a bag with currency-sized papers.

Police said the man, Gaurav Sharma, had participated at a shooting competition in Jaipur and was returning to his relative’s place in Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, when the accused approached him and offered him Rs 50-60 lakh. Sharma has participated in several state-level shooting competitions.

A senior police officer said, “The accused told Sharma they stole the money from their employer and showed him a bundle of cash. The victim was lured by this and he gave the duo his phone and licenced air pistol”

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, said their teams started looking for the accused. “During investigation, we found that a man was trying to sell a similar pistol for a nominal price. Our team found the man and caught him. He was identified as Md Suhag (21), who initially tried to mislead police, but later confessed that his brother Irfan and a man named Md Sultan cheated passengers near ISBT,” said the DCP.

The men were trying to sell the pistol and earn money, but failed. They then gave the pistol to Suhag to sell it. Police said Irfan and Md Sultan are absconding, but they have arrested a man named Mukhtar who bought Sharma’s stolen phone.