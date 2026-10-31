‘We tried running to the terrace to escape’: Worker who survived deadly blaze in Delhi shoe factory

Twenty-two-year-old Vikas was taking a break and eating dinner with his colleagues on the first floor of the factory where they worked when they realized a fire had broken out in the basement below. Realizing that the exit of the building was locked, they ran in panic towards the terrace, trying to escape the blinding smoke that surrounded them.

He survived, but four of his colleagues died on the fourth floor, suffocated by the fumes.

Vikas, who is from Bihar and has come to Delhi looking for work, is now undergoing treatment in the emergency ward at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri. He is one of two survivors, who were rescued alive but unconscious from the shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in Northwest Delhi on Friday night, after a fire broke out in the basement of the building. The other, Harinder, is admitted to the ICU.

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Vikas said that he had completed a 9 am to 9 pm 12 hour shift at work, and was eating dinner on the first floor of the factory with the other workers. He said he intended to continue working after dinner and make the most of the extra demand during the peak demand season of August to December.

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“We were all eating when the fire started. The smoke came up quickly and was so thick that we couldn’t see anything,” he said.

He said that they first went down to the ground floor to try and get out of the building from its exit, but found that it was locked.

“The guard must have locked the door and left. The exit was right there, but we couldn’t get out,” he said.

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According to officials, although the building technically had four doors, all of them were shut, leaving the workers with no way to exit.

He said that they then decided to make their way up to the terrace to try and escape. Later, rescuers found one of them on the third floor of the building, and five on the fourth floor. All of them were found unconscious, and four of them were declared dead when brought to the hospital.

“We tried everything to try and escape. I stuffed cloth in my mouth and poured water on it to try and save myself from the choking,” he said.

Outside the emergency ward, his aunt Rekha sat waiting for news of his recovery. She said Vikas had first tried calling his wife when the fire broke out, but could not get through. He then contacted his cousin, who gave him Rekha’s number. Vikas managed to reach her and informed her about the fire. She and other family members rushed to the factory, where they saw the fire.

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Vikas said he worked as a helper at the factory but took on all kinds of tasks and earned around Rs 15,000 a month. He had only started working at the factory about a month ago.

Some other workers, such as Ramakant and Manoj, had a close shave because they had gone out for dinner.

Ramakant (42) said that he too intended to work for another shift after his regular shift ended at 9 pm, but his wife had insisted that he eat dinner at home on Friday night.

“When I returned, I saw fire tenders and smoke everywhere,” he said.

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Manoj also said he had arrived at the scene after learning about the blaze.

“People shouting and trying to escape, but they were unable to get out,” he said.