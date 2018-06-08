Delhi: SHO files case against rape victim instead of accused cop, probe on

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the SHO (Representational Image) A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the SHO (Representational Image)

The Station House Officer (SHO) of northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri police station was sent to district lines after he refused to lodge an FIR in a case of alleged rape of a woman by a Delhi Police personnel. Instead, sources said, the SHO registered an FIR against the woman on a complaint by the accused police personnel.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We had conducted an internal enquiry, following which he was sent to district lines. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered and a probe is underway.”

A senior police officer said the woman had approached police a few months ago. “In her complaint, she alleged that she was raped by a head constable, and he was threatening her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw her complaint against him. Her complaint was received, but no action was taken by the SHO,” the officer said.

A day after the SHO received the woman’s complaint, he received another complaint from the alleged police personnel, who claimed that the woman was blackmailing him and had lodged a false case against him. “He even showed some evidence to police. An FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered against her and police started their investigation,” an officer said.

“An internal inquiry was initiated. After substantiating allegations against the SHO, he was sent to district lines. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him,” said the officer.

