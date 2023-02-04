In pursuit of ATM thief, Delhi SHO jumps into drain to nab him

The SHO of Burari police station jumped into a drain while trying to catch hold of a man who had allegedly stolen money from an ATM in the area on Saturday, officers said.

Around 2 am in Burari’s Pradhan Enclave, the accused entered a Bank of India ATM and masked the camera of the machine and the CCTV. “He removed the CCTV camera from the installation and then broke open the ATM,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

However, the e-surveillance team stationed at Navi Mumbai got an alert of tampering with the ATM and within seconds, it alerted the PCR Command Room. The Command Room alerted the night checking officer of the North district and he in turn alerted the SHO of Burari police station.

SHO Rajendra Prasad told The Indian Express: “I was on night patrol duty nearby and received a call regarding an ATM theft. I quickly reached the spot and saw a person running with a helmet on his head and a small bag in his hand.”

Suspicious, Prasad rushed towards him in a police vehicle. However, the accused jumped into a storm water drain nearby.

“When I saw him jump into the drain, I realised that he might flee towards the other side and it will become very difficult for us to chase him thereon. So without thinking twice, I jumped into the drain and grabbed hold of his leg due to which he got stuck,” Prasad said.

He added that when the accused tried to overpower him and kicked him to get away, the police vehicle came from the other side and blocked his way.

The accused, identified as Arjun Pandit (24), was earlier arrested under preventive action by Burari police station. Police recovered the CCTV removed from the ATM, a screwdriver and a pair of pliers from his possession.