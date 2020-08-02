SHO faces action after attack on truck driver in Delhi: ‘Late response’

A still from a video that showed the group beating the victim on the road A still from a video that showed the group beating the victim on the road

A day after a 25-year-old truck driver was beaten by a group of men in Gurgaon while transporting buffalo meat, the SHO of Badshahpur police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, has been transferred to police lines for “negligence” in duty.

Regarding the transfer of the SHO, ACP (Sohna) Sandeep Malik said, “There appears to have been a bit of a late response on the part of the police team and, although it is not as if the police was standing by and watching the violence, the efforts to disperse the crowd and stop the kind of damage there was to vehicles and other things after they arrived on the scene was not to the extent that it should have been. They were not able to control the situation properly. The report regarding the matter has been sent to senior officials, and the Commissioner and DCP will decide on the disciplinary action that needs to be taken in this regard.”

Commissioner of Police, K K Rao, said such incidents will not be tolerated. “Also, any policeman or officer found to be negligent in his duty will not be spared either. In the above case, the Badshahpur SHO has been transferred to police lines,” he said.

According to police, one of the arrested accused, during questioning, said the group “suspected that the complainant was carrying cow meat in his pick up truck”. “They followed the vehicle and tried to stop the driver but, when he didn’t halt his vehicle, the accused surrounded the car and beat up the driver,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“People who commit such crimes and create disturbance and a criminal atmosphere will not be spared under any circumstance and strict action will be taken against them promptly as per the rules.”

Police officials said it appears the accused had not received any tip-off about the truck, but simply suspected it was carrying cow meat when they saw the vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am on Friday, when Lukman, who hails from Nuh, was transporting meat from Ghasera village to a shop near Jama Masjid in Gurgaon.

The accused, police said, also misbehaved with personnel who intervened and broke the windows of the police car.

A person identified as 28-year-old Pradeep Yadav, who hails from Dadri and was living on rent in Rajiv Nagar in Gurgaon, was arrested. “The accused has been produced in court and taken into police remand for further questioning regarding the others involved in this crime,” said the PRO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd