Delhi shivers at 12.9°C, coldest December day in 16 years

People buying winter clothes during a chilled day as Temperature dropped down in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) People buying winter clothes during a chilled day as Temperature dropped down in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped to 12.9 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal and the lowest December temperature in 16 years. Cold winds lashed the city and a dense cloud cover, owing to an active western disturbance that has brought widespread snow to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, persisted throughout the day making Delhi shiver.

The last time temperature slipped to this extent was on December 25, 2003, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius.

On Monday morning, dense fog was observed in Delhi. The difference between the minimum temperature, which is recorded in the early morning hours, and the maximum temperature, recorded between 1.30 pm and 4 pm, was just 2.7 degrees Celsius. This was two degrees above normal and is attributed to a dense cloud cover that trapped heat overnight.

“Most parts of North West India saw a very dense and low-hanging cloud cover Monday, which persisted throughout the day,” said R K Jenamani, director-in-charge, IMD Palam centre.

According to forecasts, temperature on Tuesday is also expected to be well below normal.

“Tuesday is expected to see a mainly clear sky. Moderate fog is expected in the morning. Severe cold conditions are expected in a few places. The temperature is expected to be between 7 degrees and 14 degrees Celsius,” the official forecast issued by IMD said.

The lowest maximum temperature ever was 11.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on December 28, 1973.

The air quality in the city was moderate Monday, an improvement from the ‘poor’ category Sunday. The prime reason for this was slightly better wind speed, SAFAR officials said.

