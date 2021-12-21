Delhi shivers as mercury plummets to 3.2°C

Delhi witnessed ‘cold wave’ conditions Monday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory — five degrees below the normal.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, which saw a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, also recorded a ‘cold wave’, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A cold wave is recorded when the minimum temperature of a region is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius, and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees less than the normal, or is less than or equal to 4 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year.

Cold wave or severe cold wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours, the IMD said in an update on Monday evening. It is likely to ease up thereafter, the forecast indicates.

The minimum temperature is predicted to climb back up to around 7 degrees Celsius by December 23.

Strong northwesterly cold winds had brought the temperature down below normal in northwest India. Cold wave conditions began to set in over parts of northwest India on December 17, according to the IMD.

Two successive western disturbances are likely over the coming week, one on December 22 and the another one on December 24. Western disturbances are storms from the Mediterranean region that bring winter rainfall to northwest India.