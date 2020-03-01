In Delhi, Neighbour’s home burning, 29-yr-old rushed in to save 6

The violent clashes in Northeast Delhi have left over 250 injured. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) The violent clashes in Northeast Delhi have left over 250 injured. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

When a mob set fire to his neighbour’s home, Premkant Baghel (29) didn’t think twice before rushing into the burning structure and pulling to safety all six of its inhabitants.

A resident of Shiv Vihar, Baghel, an autorickshaw driver, suffered 70% burn injuries during the rescue and is admitted to the burn ward at GTB Hospital. Doctors said he is stable and showing signs of recovery.

Recalling the incident on Tuesday, his brother Sumit Baghel said Premkant leapt into the flames without caring for his life and saved the neighbours, known in the locality as ‘lalaji ki’ family.

“While we were sitting at our home, we suddenly saw flames in the neighbouring house. While some of us went to the terrace to see what exactly had happened, Premkant had already reached their house. He managed to pull five of them out safely but an elderly woman was stuck and her rescue took time. He suffered burns in the process,” said Sumit.

According to doctors, he suffered partial burns on his face and severely burnt both his hands. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met Premkant at the hospital on Friday.

“He is not in danger but his face has suffered partial burns. He is very proud of the fact that he could save lives… We rushed to pull Premkant out, but had to wait to take him to the hospital as no one offered us a lift and no ambulance could be found,” said his brother.

