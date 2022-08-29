Shiv Das Puri-Moti Nagar stretch now a world-class road: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday inspected the ongoing streetscaping work on the stretch from Shiv Das Puri to Moti Nagar. The stretch is being redeveloped under the Delhi government’s ambitious streetscaping project.

“The Delhi government is working on a war footing to make Delhi roads commuter-friendly and beautiful. Maximum streetscaping work on this road stretch has been completed and is undergoing finishing,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, added, “The Shiv Das Puri-Moti Nagar road has been converted into a world-class road, and citizens are thrilled to see the newly beautified stretch. Working on the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the PWD department is beautifying 16 roads of Delhi on the lines of European roads, and after their beautification in the pilot phase, we will work on another 540 km of roads under the PWD.”

Under this streetscaping project, cycle tracks, segregated space for walking, parking for vehicles providing last-mile connectivity, green area, street furniture and others will be developed.