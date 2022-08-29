scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Shiv Das Puri-Moti Nagar stretch now a world-class road: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

The stretch is being redeveloped under the Delhi government’s ambitious streetscaping project.

manish sisodia"Working on the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the PWD department is beautifying 16 roads of Delhi on the lines of European roads," said Manish Sisodia. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday inspected the ongoing streetscaping work on the stretch from Shiv Das Puri to Moti Nagar. The stretch is being redeveloped under the Delhi government’s ambitious streetscaping project.

“The Delhi government is working on a war footing to make Delhi roads commuter-friendly and beautiful. Maximum streetscaping work on this road stretch has been completed and is undergoing finishing,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, added, “The Shiv Das Puri-Moti Nagar road has been converted into a world-class road, and citizens are thrilled to see the newly beautified stretch. Working on the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the PWD department is beautifying 16 roads of Delhi on the lines of European roads, and after their beautification in the pilot phase, we will work on another 540 km of roads under the PWD.”

More from Delhi

Under this streetscaping project, cycle tracks, segregated space for walking, parking for vehicles providing last-mile connectivity, green area, street furniture and others will be developed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:46:33 am
Next Story

Karunanidhi’s vision leads me to success, says Stalin

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also
Stubble burning

This son of soil fighting fires & minting money also

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement