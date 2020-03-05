‘Peace meet’ to get those in Delhi govt shelters to head home

At the Shri Ram Colony’s community centre, Saturday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav) At the Shri Ram Colony’s community centre, Saturday. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

A peace meeting was held between families displaced from Garhi Mandu and the administration on Wednesday, as part of the Delhi government’s outreach effort to convince families into moving back to the village, where several homes were burnt.

Forty families, mostly from Garhi Mandu, have shifted to a government shelter in nearby Sri Ram Colony over the past three days.

“The peacekeeping efforts of the Delhi government with displaced victims have yielded results. Many returned to their houses. Police, along with the district administration, assured safe passage to the displaced victims. Necessary arrangements in their houses, like cleaning, were also made today. The initiative witnessed participation of locals from the village as well,” said the Delhi government in a statement.

Officials said the meeting was held with members of both communities who further decided to form an Aman committee to resolve communal issues stemming after the riots.

Some families from Garhi Mandu at the shelter, however, said they continue to be apprehensive of moving back into the village.

Some families have shifted from community centres to their relatives’ homes for the time being.

“The Sub-Divisional Magistrate approached us and told us it is safe for us to go back to our homes. But most of the families still feel the time to go back has not come yet. Facilities at the shelter are fine, though it’s true we can’t stay here for long. Yet, the thought of going back feels strange. Plus, many homes have been badly arsoned,” said Rizwan, whose family of seven is at the community centre.

Several families stay with their relatives during the night and come back to the shelter during the day.

“The government official told us plastering and other repair work will be done. But several families do not have complete trust; we will wait and see,” said another resident.

The village in Osmanpur had been attacked by a mob last Monday.

